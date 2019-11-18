GREENSBORO — The new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will play host to "The Price is Right Live" stage show on April 24.
Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $29.50, $39.50 and $49.50. They will go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 22 at TangerCenter.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Greensboro Coliseum box office.
The Tanger Center is under construction downtown at North Elm and East Lindsay streets and Abe Brenner Place. It is scheduled to open in March.
"The Price Is Right Live" is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to "Come on down" and play classic games from television's most popular game show.
Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations and possibly even a new car by playing favorites like Plinko™, Cliffhangers™, The Big Wheel™ and the Showcase.
No purchase is necessary to register for a chance to be a contestant, according to the announcement. It is open to legal US residents, 18 years and older.
A ticket purchase will not increase chances of being selected to play. For complete rules and regulations, including eligibility requirements, visit or call the venue box office. To enter theater to watch the show, a ticket purchase is required.
"The Price is Right" is the longest-running game show in television history. This on-stage traveling version gives fans the chance to experience the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close and in-person.
Showing to near sold-out audiences for more than ten years, "The Price Is Right Live" has given away more than $12 million in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America.
The Tanger Center will be home to a direct from New York, Nederlander Broadway series, the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra and the Guilford College Bryan Series.
For a complete listing of upcoming events, including Patti LaBelle, visit www.TangerCenter.com.
