A swimmer died Sunday at a beach on North Carolina's Outer Banks, officials say.
The 65-year-old Pennsylvania man went missing near the Pony Pen beach at Cape Hatteras National Seashore on Ocracoke Island, according to a news release from the National Park Service.
Rangers were called to the beach at 11:15 a.m., about 15 minutes after he went missing.
After arriving at the beach, one of the rangers spotted the man face down in the water, about 60 yards offshore, according to the release.
A lifeguard brought him to shore and Hyde County EMS, rangers and others administered CPR. However, life-saving efforts were not successful, the park service says.
The park service says a large rip current was spotted near the area where the man went missing. All Outer Banks beaches were under a moderate risk of rip currents Sunday, the release says, meaning stronger or more frequent rip currents were possible.
"While we don't know the cause of this tragic event, our staff observed rip currents in the area and moderately rough surf conditions," National Parks of Eastern North Carolina Superintendent David Hallac said in the release. "We strongly urge swimmers to take great caution when entering the Atlantic Ocean where swimming can be challenging for even the most experienced swimmers."
A medical examination will determine the cause of death, the release says.
"Our team at Cape Hatteras National Seashore sends our most sincere condolences to this man's family following the very sad loss that occurred today off the Seashore's beach on Ocracoke Island," Hallac said in the news release.
