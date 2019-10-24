GREENSBORO — Family and friends will gather Monday at St. Pius X Catholic Church to pay tribute to a member of one of the city's most prominent families.
They will remember Susan Jarrell Edwards as an engaging woman with a passion for horses, for the arts and for aiding those less fortunate, be they two-legged or four.
"She carried the family’s commitment to improving the lives of others to another level in an understated way, not for credit," said her sister, state Rep. Pricey Harrison.
Edwards, 58, died Oct. 2 at home on her horse farm in the Ocala area of northern Florida.
Dave Staub, Edwards' longtime partner, was in Greensboro and had not been able to reach her. He asked a neighbor to check, Harrison said.
The neighbor found her collapsed in the shower, in several inches of water. An autopsy determined that she died from drowning, Harrison said.
Edwards was the great-granddaughter of Julian Price, who made his fortune by developing Jefferson Standard Life Insurance Co., now Lincoln Financial Group.
She was the granddaughter of the philanthropist and Jefferson Standard executive Joseph M. Bryan, and the daughter of philanthropist Kay Bryan Edwards and Roy Tolbert Edwards.
Family names grace several Greensboro locales: Bryan Boulevard, Bryan Park, the Kathleen Clay Edwards branch of the Greensboro library and its Price Park, and the Kathleen Price Bryan Family YMCA, to name a few.
Susan Edwards had moved to Florida several years ago but kept her home here in Greensboro's Fisher Park neighborhood.
Her sudden death has left family and friends in shock and grief.
"With all things and people, she made the ordinary special and the special spectacular," Staub wrote in her newspaper obituary.
It's a line that Harrison loves.
"She had a real zeal and zest for life," said Harrison, one of Edwards' seven siblings. "She lived by my grandmother’s (Kathleen Price Bryan's) admonition that if there’s a silence in the room, it’s your fault."
Her obituary told of her passion for animals. Her beloved equine, Gonzo, was the center of her world for many years. He is now buried on the Florida farm.
The obituary called her "an outstanding cook, an enthusiastic reader, and an avid learner of all things interesting."
"Her flair and talkative manner were ever present in her multifaceted world, whether devising new recipes or competing on course with her equine friends," it said.
Her "energetic and expansive volunteering knew no bounds," it said. "She was always the first in and the last to leave."
She had a small foundation, the SJE Foundation. "Her warmth and infinite generosity through her foundation work supported the arts and social justice," her obituary said.
It asks that memorial contributions go to a favorite charity or to Fairfield Presbyterian Church in Florida, for its various shoebox projects to help and spread joy to those in need. A memorial service will be held at that church on Nov. 13.
Longtime Greensboro friend Mebane Ham found a common bond with Edwards through the love of arts and animals. Edwards had served on the board of GreenHill gallery and was active at UNCG's Weatherspoon Arts Museum.
Ham recalls a story illustrating Edwards' care for animals.
In the wee hours of a morning, Ham had found an injured duckling on the road. She was driving her father to an out-of-town medical appointment and had to leave. So she wrapped the duckling in a towel and placed it on the roadside.
"Who’s the friend I call? It was Susan Edwards, who would get up at that time of the morning and go out and try to find this baby duck to get it to a vet," Ham said. "That’s the kind of friend and person she was."
Harrison holds dear her memories of visiting the White House with Edwards, to see Pope Francis during his 2015 visit.
She's also grateful that she got to watch Edwards compete with her horse, Fred, at an August 2017 horse show in Blowing Rock.
After Monday's funeral Mass at 11 a.m. and a reception, the family will privately bring Edwards' ashes to the Julian Price Mausoleum at Greenhill Cemetery.
Her urn will sit next to those of her mother and her sister, Melanie Taylor, who died in 2011 from a brain tumor.
To honor her family's love for artistry, the urn that holds her ashes has been made by Seagrove potter Ben Owen III.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.