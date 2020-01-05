RUTHERFORDTON — Authorities say four people have been taken to a hospital with minor injuries after a small plane crashed in western North Carolina.
Local media outlets reported the plane went down around 5 p.m. Sunday near the Rutherford-Polk county line.
Rutherford County Emergency Management Director Edward Hamrick told TV station WHNS the four-seat aircraft was flying out of Henderson County as part of an exhibition flight for children who were on board.
The FAA will investigate.
