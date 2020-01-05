RUTHERFORDTON — Authorities say four people have been taken to a hospital with minor injuries after a small plane crashed in western North Carolina.

Local media outlets reported the plane went down around 5 p.m. Sunday near the Rutherford-Polk county line.

Rutherford County Emergency Management Director Edward Hamrick told TV station WHNS the four-seat aircraft was flying out of Henderson County as part of an exhibition flight for children who were on board.

The FAA will investigate.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments