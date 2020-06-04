The state Treasuer's Office and the State Health Plan said Thursday it is extending until July 31 the cost waiver for COVID-19 testing and treatment for members diagnosed with the virus, including associated deductibles, co-payments and coinsurance.
The coverage applies to members enrolled in the 80/20 plan, 70/30 plan and high deductible health plan.
The SHP also is waiving the cost for the new drive-through COVID-19 testing at select CVS Pharmacy locations in the state.
Members must register in advance to schedule an appointment and will need to follow instructions during registration, which includes a questionnaire.
Members will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-through window, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions. Results will be available in about three days.
The SHP is waiving early medication refill limits on 30-day prescriptions for maintenance medications until June 15. Member cost-sharing will apply as normal.
