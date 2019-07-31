The 2019-20 state budget dispute is going to linger into its third month.
House Republican leadership opted again Wednesday to not address the veto override vote or the bipartisan Medicaid expansion legislation House Bill 655.
Because leadership chose not to conduct any floor votes Thursday, the next time the two pieces of legislation are likely to be acted upon is Monday night.
That would represent Day 39 of the stalemate and 15 consecutive sessions without action on the disputed legislation.
Cooper vetoed the bill June 28, citing the lack of Medicaid expansion as a primary reason, along with not enough funds in the Republican budget compromise dedicated to public education spending, infrastructure and environment issues.
Republicans need at least seven Democratic House members and at least one Democratic senator to vote for a veto override.
As the two sides remain entrenched in their stances, analysts say it could take weeks, if not months, for a compromise to be reached.
Both sides have tried to put the onus on the other for the impasse that’s delaying, among several things, raises for state employees and public teachers, and $218 million in necessary start-up funding for the state Medicaid transformation initiative set to begin Nov. 1 in the Triad.
The pressure to resolve the budget dispute appears to still weigh more on Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper than Republican legislative leaders, according to several analysts.
House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, told reporters after the July 8 session — the first session to skip a vote — that “we’re going to wait until the time is right.”
He has said there will not be a vote on HB655 until the state budget veto override is approved.
GOP leaders, led by Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockigham, argue that Cooper has hijacked the budget with his insistence the legislation include some form of Medicaid expansion.
“The governor will not sign any budget unless Medicaid expansion is first passed into law, so it’s difficult to take him seriously when he says he wants to negotiate the budget,” Berger said Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Cooper and Democratic legislative leaders stress that if House GOP leadership had the votes to override the veto, they would have done so by now.
They say that by stalling on taking a veto-override vote and not beginning earnest budget negotiations with Medicaid expansion included, GOP House leaders are the ones responsible for the delay in pay raises.
According to Cooper’s office Wednesday, there has been no public Republican legislative leadership counteroffer to Cooper’s counterproposal outside of public-relations statements.