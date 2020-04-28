The N.C. House Finance committee recommended for approval two COVID-19 related bills Tuesday that focus on small business loans, relaxing unemployment claim requirements and delaying individual and corporate tax filing deadlines.
The General Assembly began its 2020 session Tuesday.
House Bill 1034 triples the amount — from $25 million to $75 million — the state will give to a program that would offer low-interest loans to small North Carolina businesses.
The Golden Leaf Foundation would distribute the state-funded emergency loans, which would be up to $50,000 and require no payments for up to six months with a loan term of up to 66 months.
House Bill 1039 allows the N.C. Revenue Department to adopt the same federal tax filing deadline extension.
On March 21, the U.S. Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service announced the federal individual and corporate income tax filing due date for 2019 was extended from April 15 to July 15.
The bill permits state N.C. Revenue to adopt the same three-month extension for state individual, corporate and franchise tax filings. The bill also would waive the accrual of interest from April 15 through July 15.
Schorr Johnson, director of public affairs for N.C. Revenue, said it “will not charge penalties for those filing and paying their taxes after April 15, as long as they file and pay their tax before the updated July 15 deadline.”
Both bills were recommended unanimously, advancing to the House Rules and Operations, which is set to meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Interest rates for the state small business loans would start at 4%. Businesses must have fewer than 100 employees and be based in North Carolina.
Golden Leaf was chosen because it has a similar disaster-relief loan program already in place. Golden Leaf already committed to providing $15 million toward the state loans, bringing the total amount of loan money to $90 million.
Golden LEAF is working with the N.C. Rural Center to provide funding to support loans made by nonprofit lenders through https://ncrapidrecovery.org/. The goal is allocating resources based on demand and enable a single pipeline for businesses.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said he supported the initiative, in part because “it can act quickly to get funding to small business owners."
“Small business is the lifeblood of our economy. We owe it to them to help keep them afloat until it is safe to begin easing the (stay-at-home) restrictions.”
Majority and minority leaders of the state House and Senate said April 21 that they support HB1034.
Instead of a hard cap at 50 employees, the bill says a lender “shall require a lender to prioritize loans for establishments with 100 or fewer full-time equivalent employees as of the state of emergency, and are independently owned by a qualifying business.”
Recipients of the state small business loans would be required to repay it once they receive federal Paycheck Protection Program funding.
Much of the $90 million in bridge funding and any applicable interest rate would returned to the General Fund, some of which could be used for additional loans.
House Bill 1039 would codify Cooper’s Executive Order 131, which provides employers with fewer restrictions for filing attached claims on behalf of their employees. It was made retroactive to April 1 and in effect for 60 days.
DES staff has said attached claims streamline the processing system because it verifies employers’ information and eliminates an up to 10-day waiting period for gaining employer approval of an employee’s claim.
Those steps include:
* Not requiring an employer to pay to DES an amount equal to the full cost of attached UI benefits payable to the employee when the claim is filed.
* Permitting DES to not reject a partial unemployment attached claim for claims exceeding six weeks.
* Permitting DES to not reject partial unemployment attached claims submitted more than once in a benefit year involving the same employer.
* And allowing DES to accept claims from employers who do not have a positive credit balance at the time their attached application is filed.
“We’re temporarily eliminating some of the hurdles for these employers,” Cooper said.
