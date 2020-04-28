The N.C. House Finance committee recommended for approval two COVID-19-related bills Tuesday that focus on small-business loans, relaxing unemployment-claim requirements and delaying individual and corporate tax-filing deadlines.
The General Assembly began its 2020 session Tuesday.
House Bill 1034 triples the amount — from $25 million to $75 million — the state will give to a program that would offer low-interest loans to small North Carolina businesses.
Meanwhile, the state Senate unveiled late Tuesday in Senate Bill 704 its comprehensive, bipartisan COVID-19 legislation.
The Senate proposes putting up to $125 million into the small-business loan fund with the requirement that the Golden Leaf Foundation provide $15 in matching funds for every $125 the state contributes.
The House bill uses a $15 match from funds that Golden Leaf sources for every $75 in state monies. Golden Leaf already has been the conduit for $15 million in small-business loans for a total fund of $90 million in the House bill.
House Bill 1039 and SB 704 allow the N.C. Revenue Department to adopt the same federal tax-filing deadline extension.
On March 21, the U.S. Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service announced the federal individual and corporate income-tax filing due date for 2019 was being extended from April 15 to July 15.
The two bills permit state N.C. Revenue to adopt the same three-month extension for state individual, corporate and franchise tax filings. The bill also would waive the accrual of interest from April 15 through July 15.
Schorr Johnson, the director of public affairs for N.C. Revenue, said it “will not charge penalties for those filing and paying their taxes after April 15, as long as they file and pay their tax before the updated July 15 deadline.”
Both House bills were recommended unanimously, advancing to the House Rules and Operations, which is set to meet at 3 p.m. today.
Common ground
The Senate COVID-19 bill and House Bill 1034 share some common ground on the small-business loan initiative.
Golden Leaf would distribute the state-funded emergency loans, which would be up to $50,000 and require no payments for up to six months with a loan term of up to 66 months. The interest rate would begin at 4% and increase to no more than 5.5%.
Golden Leaf was chosen because it has a similar disaster-relief loan program already in place. It is working with the N.C. Rural Center to provide funding to support loans made by nonprofit lenders through https://ncrapidrecovery.org/. The goal is allocating resources based on demand and enabling single pipeline for businesses.
The Senate bill would require Golden Leaf to work with the N.C. Small Business Center Network, the Office of Historically Underutilized Businesses within the N.C. Administration Department, the N.C. Small Business and Technology Development Center, the Institute of Minority Economic Development Inc. and other similar entities “with the goal of ensuring all qualifying businesses are aware of the program.”
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said he supported the initiative, in part because “it can act quickly to get funding to small-business owners.”
“Small business is the lifeblood of our economy. We owe it to them to help keep them afloat until it is safe to begin easing the (stay-at-home) restrictions.”
Recipients of the state small-business loans would be required to repay it once they receive funding from the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
Much of the money in bridge funding and any applicable interest rate would returned to the General Fund, some of which could be used for additional loans.
Tax-filing changes
House Bill 1039 would codify Cooper’s Executive Order 131, which provides employers with fewer restrictions for filing attached unemployment-insurance claims on behalf of their employees. It was made retroactive to April 1 and in effect for 60 days.
N.C. Division of Employment Security has said attached claims streamline the processing system because it verifies employers’ information and eliminates an up to 10-day waiting period for gaining employer approval of an employee’s claim.
Those steps include:
- Not requiring an employer to pay to DES an amount equal to the full cost of UI benefits payable to the employee when the claim is filed.
- Permitting DES to not reject a partial unemployment claim for claims exceeding six weeks.
- Permitting DES to not reject partial unemployment claims submitted more than once in a benefit year involving the same employer.
- And allowing DES to accept claims from employers who do not have a positive credit balance at the time their application is filed.
“We’re temporarily eliminating some of the hurdles for these employers,” Cooper said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.