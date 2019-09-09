The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a woman missing from Mayodan.
Kristen Nicole Bradford, 21, was last seen at 319 N. 2nd Ave., according to the alert.
She is white, 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 232 pounds. She has brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair.
Bradford, who is believed to suffer from some form of cognitive impairment, was last seen wearing a teal shirt, blue jeans and red and white shoes.
A photograph of Bradford was not immediately available.
Anyone with information about Bradford's whereabouts is asked to call Mayodan police Lt. David Stanley at 336-634-3300.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.