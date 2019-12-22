DURHAM — Lily was abandoned before Peak Lab Rescue got her.
Then, the small terrier-schnauzer-labrador-shih tzu mutt was adopted last year on Christmas Day by Drew Pescaro. He wanted a dog to help him with his anxiety. His parents told him to look around at other dogs before making a quick decision on Lily, but he already knew she was the one.
Four months later in April, Pescaro was one of six students shot on UNC Charlotte’s campus. He was shot in the back and spent 27 days recovering in the hospital. Lily bounced around from home to home, either staying with some of Pescaro’s fraternity brothers or his fiancee, Erin Wilson.
But when Pescaro got out of the hospital and arrived back at his parents’ house in Fuquay-Varina, Lily was waiting on him.
“May 27 was the day that I finally got to see her again for the first time, and I haven’t let go of her since,” he said.
Because of Lily’s impact on him, Pescaro worked to pay the favor back to Peak Lab Rescue. On Thursday, that meant a $50,000 check for the Apex rescue group from the Petco foundation.
Lily gave Pescaro a routine each day and someone to talk to that didn’t need to hear the story of the shooting again.
“It sounds crazy, but she’s a good person to talk to,” he said.
His dad, Edward, now says that it was obvious Drew made the right choice with Lily.
“They’re inseparable,” he said.
Petco’s donation
In August, Pescaro spoke at a news conference in the state legislative building in Raleigh and showed the scars on his abdomen, advocating for a debate on gun control laws in North Carolina.
Afterward, his fiancée thought it would be nice to reach out to Peak to tell them how much Lily has helped Drew get along.
Sharon Gesser, Peak’s director of development, thought it was such an amazing story that she reached back out to Drew and asked whether he would write in to the Petco foundation Holiday Wishes campaign.
Meader said that they cried when they first read Drew’s story.
Peak Lab Rescue is one of four organizations to win $50,000, which Gesser said will go a long way for them. Their group of employees screamed when the amount on the check was revealed Thursday.
The group keeps around 80 to 100 dogs in its system at a time, and just had its 7,000th dog adopted.
Lily’s shopping spree
Along with the grant to Peak Lab Rescue, Pescaro and Lily got their own gifts. He got a new pair of BOBS shoes — a partner with Petco foundation for the Holiday Wishes campaign — and a $500 shopping spree for his dog.
Pescaro said that she likes bones, so he wanted to get her the biggest one possible to see her try to carry it around. He and Erin also used the spree to buy a Panthers jersey for Lily, fish- and chicken-flavored dog food, a toothbrush and toothpaste, and plenty of toys.
They even let Lily decide on some of the items, holding out squeaky toys until she picked which one she liked best. Sitting in a new bed in a shopping cart, she either laid her head down on the ones she didn’t want or bit into them if she liked them. She chose a purple one.
Pescaro just finished his first semester back at UNCC since the shooting and said that with the support of his friends and family. And after the announcement on Thursday, Tiffany Franchi from Peak Lab Rescue offered him her wedding planning services for free.
