A state Senate health care bill that has evolved into a clearinghouse for patient care and evaluation issues is headed to the House floor.
Senate Bill 361 cleared the House Rules and Operations committee Wednesday.
Pieces of five House health bills have been added to SB361. Those House bills were stalled in the Senate Rules and Operations committee.
It does not appear that sponsors of SB361 are objecting to the House additions.
SB361 was initially known foremost for containing controversial language that would have eliminated state’s laws governing certificates of need, which are issued by the state to allocate new health care facilities.
The CON language was watered down, and then eventually removed by bill sponsor Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, to ensure Senate passage of the other legislation. The bill passed the Senate by a 48-0 vote June 26.
The bill’s primary focus now is on allowing licensed marriage and family therapists to conduct initial examinations for involuntary commitments.
The goal is alleviating a shortfall of medical providers qualified to conduct an examination. Krawiec said there are about 90 qualified medical providers statewide.
Adding licensed marriage and family therapists to conduct initial exams can accelerate the review process “so that individuals don’t have to stay for days in a hospital emergency department awaiting care and review,” Krawiec said.
Krawiec said that in many hospitals, there remains a shortage of psychiatric beds to place individuals who are involuntary committed.
Another key element of SB361 is allowing North Carolina to become the eighth state to join a national psychology licensure compact.
The bill also would: eliminate redundancy in adult-care home inspections; provide more support and setting fees for expanding telehealth services; address types and costs of medication available for cancer treatments; and create a task force to address certain health care access issues over a 10-year period.
“The language would make telehealth more efficient and more accessible and hopefully at a lower (per visit) fee because there is less brick-and-mortar involved,” said Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth.
The bill would regulate medication used to treat cancer, including treating oral medication on an equal basis with receiving treatment in a medical facility.
Rep. Verla Insko, D-Orange, expressed concern that equal treatment could cause insurance premiums to go up because oral chemotherapy drugs tend to be more costly.
Supporters adding House Bill 480 into SB361 said cancer patients should be allowed another option besides going to a medical facility for injected medicine.
Another component added to SB361 is from House Bill 450, which addresses “step therapy,” which require insurers to have patients try cheaper treatments before approving coverage for more expensive alternatives. The provision would add new protocols and directly affects State Health Plan participants.