CRESWELL — An official in North Carolina says searchers have located the body of a man who was trapped in a grain bin.
WITN reports Washington County Manager Curtis Potter said the body of 50-year-old Elith Sosa was pulled from a grain bin late Monday afternoon.
Potter said Sosa was an employee at Lake Phelps Grain Inc. in Creswell. He became trapped around 9:30 Monday morning.
Potter said four teams of three took turns emptying the bin, which was filled with corn. He said Sosa's body was located around 3:45 p.m., more than six hours after he had been reported missing
According to a 2018 post on the company's Facebook page, it only takes about five seconds to become trapped in a grain bin.
Creswell is 148 miles east of Raleigh.