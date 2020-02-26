GREENSBORO — Since last week, Guilford County Schools has been busing students to polling places so they can vote, register or even just observe. That's sparked enthusiasm from some and opposition from others.
The optional field trip is a new, district-wide effort that school administrators say will better educate students on citizenship.
"Freshman year, we had civics and economics and we learned about what to do as citizens," said Erica Funderburk, a senior at Weaver Academy who supports continuing the field trips. "Being able to do that, senior year, with our friends is kind of cool to me."
But the initiative has split the school board's top two leaders.
Chairwoman Deena Hayes-Greene said she's excited about the opportunity for students.
However, Vice Chairwoman Linda Welborn said she thought the idea was unnecessary and was caught by surprise to learn of it when people began contacting her with questions.
She said she heard from some teachers who were concerned they didn't have enough advance warning about student absences as well as some parents wondering about the expense and whether the district had political motives.
"I think Guilford County Schools should have known this would be controversial," Welborn said.
In a joint interview, Whitney Oakley, the district's' chief academic officer, and Nora Carr, the chief of staff, said about 6,900 Guilford County Schools students are eligible to participate in the trip. Specifically, those who are 18 or will be by Nov. 3 — Election Day.
All of the traditional high schools, early colleges, middle colleges and high school academies are taking part, they said. Each school has certain times scheduled, based on when bus drivers are most free, and students who participate get out of whatever class they have at the time.
Oakley said Jonathan Permar, the district's director of social studies, brought up the idea as a kind of hands-on learning experience in line with state standards.
"For decades, public schools' intention has been to graduate students that are ready to participate in a democracy," Oakley said.
Superintendent Sharon Contreras announced at a school board meeting in November that the district, in partnership with the North Carolina nonprofit You Can Vote, would launch a voter registration and information campaign designed to register eligible students in time to vote in the November election.
You Can Vote volunteers came out to classrooms to educate students on the process of voting and what offices they might find on their ballot.
Contreras didn't mention any kind of effort to bus students to the polls during that announcement, but did share her thoughts in a news release the district issued a week ago — the first day for the field trips.
"Public schools were founded to create educated and engaged citizens, and voting is the fundamental right and responsibility of every citizen," she said in the release. "Historically, young people — the newest members of our democracy — vote at lower rates than older Americans. A primary reason is barriers to registering and voting. By eliminating these barriers, we are empowering GCS students to become lifelong voters and to believe in their power to make a difference."
The news release also explained that state law encourages schools to register students to vote and to keep voter registration materials available for school visitors.
Later, Welborn took to Facebook to air her objections as well as concerns she said she'd heard in a post that's since gotten over 360 comments.
Hayes-Greene expressed unhappiness with the post, saying Welborn should have gone through the board's established procedures for bringing forward issues brought to them by parents or teachers.
In an interview, Welborn shared numerous concerns about the initiative. Among other issues, she said by not doing more in advance to appear transparent, the district left itself open to suspicions of ulterior motives.
Carr and Oakley dismissed that thought, saying they hadn't heard anyone from the school administration suggest that the initiative could be used to further a political agenda.
On Monday morning, Weaver Academy, a magnet school, brought a bus of 30 students to a polling place at the Old Guilford County Courthouse in downtown Greensboro.
After students arrived, a volunteer from the League of Women Voters gave a quick briefing on the process.
Senior Alex Fritts said he thought schools don't always help students learn about things they'll need to do as adults, but this trip was helpful.
Helena Franca said she didn't think she would have had a ride to the polls otherwise. And knowing she was going to vote prompted her to do research.
"I think everybody gets focused on presidential (races), but this made us get focused on local races, which is what affects us the most, I think," she said.
