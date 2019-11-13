HIGH POINT — A school bus carrying 13 students was struck by another vehicle Wednesday morning on its way to Trinity Elementary School, WGHP-Channel 8 reported.

No students were injured. However, one parent told WGHP that she took her two children to the hospital to be checked.

The collision happened around 6:40 a.m. on Old Thomasville Road in the High Point area in the northwest corner of Randolph County.

Read more here

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments