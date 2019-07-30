The two North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation agents injured in an explosion on Friday are still recovering and are scheduled for surgery, the SBI said.
Special agents Timothy Luper and Brian Joy were doing a "render safe" mission on bomb-making material found during a search at a suspect's home in Dunn when an explosion injured both of them, the News & Observer reported on Friday.
Joy was airlifted to the NC Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill and Luper was later taken there, the SBI said.
Luper has second-degree burns and a dislocated shoulder, and Joy has third-degree burns, the SBI said Monday, and both are still at the burn center and scheduled for surgery on Tuesday.
"They have both been in good spirits," the SBI said.
A GoFundMe page was created to help the agents' families with travel, food and lodging expenses while the agents recover.
It had raised more than $15,000 as of Monday afternoon.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing and no other information has been released, the SBI said.
