A limited version of the bill that would change the rules for certificates of need governing health care facilities took a major step forward on the Senate floor Tuesday, with sponsors hoping the proposal will gain House approval.
The bill was approved on second reading by a 27-18 vote. Because an objection was made by Sen. Gladys Robinson, D-Guilford, a third and final reading was postponed until Wednesday’s session.
Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, applied the “gut and replace” strategy to House Bill 126 on June 27 to add the CON language.
A CON is required before a health care system or provider can build a facility, buy equipment or offer a surgical procedure, among other things. There are 28 health-care scenarios affected by the law, which took effect in 1978.
The primary goal is to prevent unnecessary duplication of services within a community or region as a means of controlling costs.
However, there are examples where there have been duplicate facilities, such as the community hospitals in Clemmons and Bermuda Run that are 4 miles apart.
The N.C. Healthcare Association opposes repealing CON laws, saying they would cost thousands of health care jobs statewide, including in rural communities.
Upon passage by the Senate, the bill would be sent back to the House for approval of changes.
Given that the House has been reluctant in recent years to make changes to CON laws, it’s likely the House would reject the latest version of the bill.
That means the two chambers could enter negotiations over the two versions of HB126, or House leadership could choose to shelve the bill for the rest of the 2019 session.
Previous CON bills in the Senate called for repealing the laws or allowing exemptions for ambulatory surgical centers to attract more providers, including for-profit groups.
The latest version of HB126 inserted limited CON law exemptions that would affect psychiatric facilities, kidney-disease dialysis centers, intermediate care facilities, chemical-dependency treatment facilities and some continuing care retirement centers.
However, ambulatory surgical centers were not included.
Sen. Ralph Hise, R-McDowell, agreed that while the bill has been weakened compared with a full CON repeal, it at least requires health-care providers to begin construction on their CON-approved projects within two years if the project cost is less than $50 million and within four years if it is more than $50 million.
An amendment to HB126 makes urban counties — those with more than 300,000 in population — exempt from some CON laws as it relates to dialysis-treatment centers after the law had been in place 18 months.
An amendment added Tuesday by Krawiec would exempt from CON review the conversion of acute care beds to psychiatric beds.
The amendment would double the amount — from $2 million to $4 million — the capital expenditure that a provider can make without triggering a CON review. Those changes would go into effect on Jan. 1.
Existing single-specialty ambulatory surgical centers would be allowed to add other specialties without CON review once the law has been in effect for 18 months.
The inherent competitive limitations in the CON laws have helped fortify the revenue streams of not-for-profit health care systems, such as Cone Health, Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
People in favor of repealing CON laws claim that adding competition, particularly from for-profit groups, would lead to the opening of a host of new services and facilities, including more acute-care hospitals, diagnostic centers and rehabilitation centers.
They say competition would force more providers to lower fees for high-risk procedures. Several cost-comparison websites have shown the costs of some of those procedures can vary by tens of thousands of dollars within a region.
“Those entities, already in the market, understandably don’t want competition,” Krawiec said. “Without competition, health care costs will continue to rise.”
CON supporters say ending the law would allow for-profit groups to cherry-pick the most profitable medical procedures, leaving not-for-profit hospitals to handle in their emergency departments more of the sickest of the sick, who often don’t have health insurance.