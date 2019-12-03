CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have fired coach Ron Rivera with four games left in the NFL season.
PHOTOS: Ron Rivera through his years with the Panthers
Secondary coach Perry Fewell was been named interim head coach Tuesday. Offensive coordinator Norv Turner will transition to special assistant to the head coach, and quarterbacks coach Scott Turner will serve as offensive coordinator.
Panthers owner David Tepper says in a statement that “I believe this is the best decision for the long-term success of our team. I have a great deal of respect for Ron and the contributions he has made to this franchise and to this community.”
Tepper will begin a search for a new coach immediately.
Rivera was hired in 2011 and is the team’s winningest coach, but since losing to the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50 four seasons ago, the Panthers are 29-31 and have not won a playoff game. The team is 5-7 this season.
2011
Carolina Panthers first-round draft pick Cam Newton smiles and holds a jersey with the help of Panthers coach Ron Rivera as Newton is introduced during a news conference at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Friday, April 29, 2011.
AP Photo/Bob Leverone
2011
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera looks on in the second quarter of an NFL football preseason game against the New York Giants in Charlotte on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2011.
AP Photo/Chuck Burton
2011
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera looks over practice at NFL football training camp in Spartanburg, S.C., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2011.
AP Photo/Chuck Burton
2011
Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson, right, introduces the team's new coach, Ron Rivera, left, during a news conference in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2011.
AP Photo/Chuck Burton
2011
The the new head coach of the Carolina Panthers, Ron Rivera answers a question during a news conference in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2011.
AP Photo/Chuck Burton
2012
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera reacts to a call in the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Nov. 26, 2012, in Philadelphia.
AP Photo/Mel Evans
2013
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera speaks to Official derrick Bowers (74) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Atlanta.
AP Photo/Dave Martin
2014
Ron Rivera, head coach of the Carolina Panthers, accepts the Coach of the Year Award at the 3rd annual NFL Honors at Radio City Music Hall on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2014, in New York.
Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision for NFL/AP Images
2014
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera watches from the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, in Minneapolis.
AP Photo/Jim Mone
2015
In this Nov. 22, 2015, file photo, Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera points to his wife in the stands after an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, in Charlotte.
AP Photo/Mike McCarn, File
2016
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera holds up the George Halas Trophy after the NFL football NFC Championship game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2016, in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers won 49-15 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Mike McCarn
2016
In a Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016 file photo, Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera reacts to a call in the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Charlotte. The Panthers, despite being No. 1 in the preseason Associated Press Pro 32 rankings, never made it back to the Super Bowl. In fact, they didn't even make it back to the playoffs, ending a three-year run as NFC South champions. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone, File)
Bob Leverone
2016
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera celebrates with Jonathan Stewart after the NFL football NFC Championship game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2016, in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers won 49-15 to advance to the Super Bowl.
AP Photo/Mike McCarn
2016
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera holds the George Halas Trophy after the NFL football NFC Championship game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2016, in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers won 49-15 to advance to the Super Bowl.
AP Photo/David J. Phillip
2016
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera is dunks after the NFL football NFC Championship game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Jan. 24, 2016, in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers won 49-15 to advance to the Super Bowl.
AP Photo/David J. Phillip
2016
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera answers a question during Opening Night for the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Monday, Feb. 1, 2016, in San Jose, Calif.
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu
2016
In this Sept. 25, 2016, file photo, Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera, center, walks through Minnesota Vikings players in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte. Rivera said
AP Photo/Mike McCarn, File
2016
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera, right, and quarterback Cam Newton stand on the sidelines during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Seattle. The Seahawks won the game 40-7.
AP Photo/Stephen Brashear
2016
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera watches warm ups prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016, in Denver.
AP Photo/Matt York
2017
Carolina Panthers NFL football head coach Ron Rivera speaks to the media before the beginning of training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C., Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
AP Photo/Chuck Burton
2019
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton watches a replay with Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera on the sidelines during the first half an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Mike McCarn
2019
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera looks up at the of the second half at an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in New Orleans. The Saints defeated the Panthers 34-31.
AP Photo/Bill Feig
2019
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera leaves the field following an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Charlotte on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.
AP Photo/Brian Blanco
