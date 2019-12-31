Redskins Panthers Football (copy)

Ron Rivera, who was fired by the Carolina Panthers two days after a loss to the Washington Redskins, is expected to be hired as the Redskins’ new head coach.

 The Associated Press

Former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera will become the head coach for the Washington Redskins, reports NFL.com.

Rivera, who was fired this month after 8 1/2 seasons with the Panthers, has a five-year deal with the Redskins, the network reports.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.

