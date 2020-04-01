WENTWORTH — Rockingham County suffered its first death from coronavirus on Wednesday.
County officials said in a news release the person who died from complications associated with the virus was in their 60s and had several underlying medical conditions.
No further information about the victim will be released to protect the family’s privacy, the county said in the release.
“Our deepest sympathies are with the family and loved ones at this time," County Manager Lance Metzler said in a statement. "We want to reiterate the importance of citizens staying home until further direction from our government and health leadership.”
The death comes the day after the county reported its first two positive cases of the illness.
