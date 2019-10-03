REIDSVILLE — A Reidsville woman is charged with misdemeanor child abuse after she allegedly left three children inside a vehicle while she was in the Rockingham County Courthouse conducting business.
According to a Rockingham County Sheriff's Office news release, Tiffany Rae Nimmons, 31, of 1614 Ballymena Ave., left the children, all under 16, in a running vehicle where the temperature had reached 92 degrees.
She was in the courthouse from five to 10 minutes, courthouse baliffs said.
Nimmons was arrested without incident and placed in the Rockingham County Detention Center with bail set at $5,000. She is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14th.
