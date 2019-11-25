Mary Saunders Powell

WENTWORTH — A Reidsville woman allegedly represented another woman in two civil court cases.

However, the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said the alleged attorney has never had a law license.

Mary Saunders Powell, 57, of 560 Baker Road, Reidsville, had offered to help a Stokesdale woman, the sheriff's office stated in a news release. Powell had become acquainted with the woman through the woman's business. 

The woman did not know that Powell had never been an attorney, the release stated. Powell allegedly represented herself in court as a licensed attorney to multiple judges and the opposing council during civil court on Oct. 30 and Nov. 6.

Powell is charged with two counts of practicing law without a license. The N.C. State Bar said that Powell is not currently nor never has been a licensed attorney. 

Powell was arrested without incident and placed in the Rockingham County Detention Center with bail set at $5,000. She is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 5.

