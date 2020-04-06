A random testing of 1,000 North Carolinians for the coronavirus could prove helpful, but should remain a back-burner proposal for now, according to public health researchers at Duke University and UNC Chapel Hill.
On Monday, the researchers released a brief that projects 250,000 North Carolinians could be infected by the virus if state stay-at-home restrictions are extended from April 29 to June 1. If restrictions are lifted, 750,000 could be infected, researchers said. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order for stay-at-home restrictions expires April 29.
It is likely Cooper will extend the restrictions through at least mid-May given that public schools are not being allowed to reopen until May 18 at the earliest.
Researcher Pia MacDonald, senior epidemiologist with public-health research and analysis firm RTI International, said it’s important to conserve coronavirus tests and use them on the people who need them most.
“Testing priorities in the middle of an outbreak really should be geared toward clinical care for people who are potentially infected and sick — and their close contacts,” McDonald said.
“There are not unlimited testing capabilities, or testing supplies, or ability to process tests right now.”
For weeks, Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, has called for Cooper and state health officials to conduct random coronavirus tests as a gauge for measuring potential community spread of the virus.
He cited planned random testing in Florida and Ohio, as well as comments made by public health researchers at Harvard and Stanford universities.
“Government leaders are making decisions without the benefit of relevant and obtainable data,” Berger said in a statement.
“Unfortunately, they don’t know how prevalent the virus is and has been in the population. Therefore, we do not have sufficient, reliable information to understand true hospitalization and fatality rates. That necessary data is easily obtainable through random sample testing,” Berger said.
Berger said the cost would be about $50,000 and could be done within two weeks.
Researcher response
Duke and UNC researchers did not directly address Berger’s proposal in their report, saying they “are not recommending or suggesting that current policies (such as the statewide stay-at-home order) can or necessarily should remain in place indefinitely.”
Rather, they say the key challenge facing North Carolina leaders is how to put a plan in place that will limit the virus’ spread. During a media teleconference, researchers said a one-time random test of 1,000 North Carolinians would not be enough to be statistically significant.
“In order to get a real solid prevalence estimate, you would need considerably more than 1,000 tests, and to repeat those tests over time,” said Kimberly Powers, an associate professor in UNC’s Department of Epidemiology.
McDonald said “there is a lot we can tell from the number of people who are hospitalized (270 as of Monday) and the number of people who do get tested and test positive.”
“We can extrapolate from that to figure out where in North Carolina there is transmission occurring. Right now, we have the information we need to act, to make educated and informed decisions.”
Political overtones
The random testing proposal has taken on an increasingly political tone.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, tried to take a middle-of-the-road approach to Berger’s proposal.
“There are a number of mechanisms, modeling, surveillance, others, that we want to deploy in order to best understand the virus here in North Carolina,” Cohen said.
“Test results alone are not going to give us the full picture. We are trying to understand those people who have symptoms and those that don’t. We want to make sure we are prioritizing (research) with tests and equipment in limited supply so we are getting important and actionable information.”
Advocates of random testing say that if it shows there is limited community spread of COVID-19 virus, then it would make sense to keep pandemic hotspots, such as Mecklenburg County, under stay-at-home restrictions.
Meanwhile, other areas could be eased into reopening their economies.
Berger has joined a chorus of conservative pundits and media in claiming that, without random testing, “we are flying blind,” according to a headline for a March 30 article in the National Review. That publication recommended testing 1,000 individuals nationwide.
On Monday, Sen. Andy Wells, R-Catawba, said that “we owe it to the unemployed and high-risk North Carolinians to do random sample testing to make our response to coronavirus more effective.”
Repeating Berger’s reasoning, Wells said, “if the data supports the measures we have taken, then presenting that data to the public will increase resolve. If the data shows we are off-target, then we can use it to be more effective.”
Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation, said that “even under the best of circumstances, elected officials must choose between competing priorities.”
Kokai said Berger’s proposal does not mean he “is playing partisan games.”
“He’s not standing against the Cooper administration’s actions for purely political reasons. He is raising serious legitimate questions about the state’s response,” Kokai said.
The left-leaning N.C. Justice Center said in response to Berger’s proposal that “floating an idea like that without acknowledging we need more investments in our health-care system to combat the coronavirus ... isn’t confronting what North Carolina families are dealing with.”
Mark Hall, a law and public-health professor at Wake Forest University, said random testing “is an approach that aims to balance public health concerns with civil liberties perspective.”
“It is worth considering, once we have enough testing capacity to not take away from more immediate and critical testing needs, which hopefully will be soon.”
