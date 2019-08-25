Rep. Floyd McKissick asks a question during the Joint Legislative Commission on Governmental Operations meeting at the Legislative Office Building in Raleigh in 2015. McKissick, a sponsor of the 2009 Racial Justice Act, said the act didn’t go far enough in making amends for the unfairness of the trials and sentences of African American defendants. “RJA is a remedy, but the remedy did not fit the egregiousness of what these defendants suffered,” he said. “Rather than having sentences changed from death to life without parole, they really should have been given a new trial that was free of racial bias.”