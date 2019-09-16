GREENSBORO — Bennett College will be the site of a Town Hall event for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders on Friday.
The event will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Annie Merner Pfeiffer Chapel at 900 E. Washington St., according to Sanders' campaign website. Doors open at 12:30 p.m.
Sanders, I-Vermont, will also visit the International Civil Rights Center and Museum in Greensboro on Friday for an event that is closed to the public, according to the News & Observer.
Before coming to Greensboro, Sanders will be at UNC-Chapel Hill for an event open to the public. He'll speak at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Bell Tower Amphitheater on UNC’s campus. Doors open at 4 p.m.
Bernie Sanders campaign rally
Bernie Sanders campaign rally
Bernie Sanders campaign rally (copy)
Bernie Sanders campaign rally
Bernie Sanders campaign rally
Bernie Sanders campaign rally
Bernie Sanders campaign rally
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Local Bernie Sanders delegates meet to debrief about the convention
Local Bernie Sanders delegates meet to debrief about the convention
Local Bernie Sanders delegates meet to debrief about the convention
Local Bernie Sanders delegates meet to debrief about the convention
Local Bernie Sanders delegates meet to debrief about the convention
Local Bernie Sanders delegates meet to debrief about the convention
Local Bernie Sanders delegates meet to debrief about the convention
Local Bernie Sanders delegates meet to debrief about the convention
Local Bernie Sanders delegates meet to debrief about the convention (copy)
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.