GREENSBORO — Bennett College will be the site of a Town Hall event for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders on Friday.

The event will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Annie Merner Pfeiffer Chapel at 900 E. Washington St., according to Sanders' campaign website. Doors open at 12:30 p.m.

Sanders, I-Vermont, will also visit the International Civil Rights Center and Museum in Greensboro on Friday for an event that is closed to the public, according to the News & Observer.

Before coming to Greensboro, Sanders will be at UNC-Chapel Hill for an event open to the public. He'll speak at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Bell Tower Amphitheater on UNC’s campus. Doors open at 4 p.m.

