RALEIGH — A North Carolina tow truck operator shot, wounded and slashed a driver who objected to his attempt to haul away the man’s vehicle while he was still in it, police said Friday.
The argument began around 4 a.m. at an apartment complex minutes from Duke University in Durham when 24-year-old Brandon Ayscue tried to tow the vehicle with the driver still inside, according to a Durham Police Department statement.
Police said the driver was slashed and shot in the chest during the struggle, and a woman who tried to intervene to help the driver was also cut on the hand.
The driver, a 45-year-old man, was hospitalized with serious wounds, said police spokeswoman Kammie Michael. His name wasn’t immediately released.
Ayscue has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and second-degree kidnapping, among other counts.
Police said he worked for Unlimited Recovery, where manager Lauren Hennrich declined to comment when reached by a reporter.
The shooting happened at Duke Manor Apartments, which sits amid a cluster of apartment complexes that cater to a mix of permanent residents and students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.