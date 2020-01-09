CLAYTON — Police have arrested a man they say was walking through people's yards without wearing any pants.
WRAL reported today that Carlos Antonio Soto, 18, was arrested in Clayton County, which is outside of Raleigh. He was charged with indecent exposure. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.
Police said social media helped them identify Soto. Clayton Police Chief Blair Myhand said he appreciated the community's help "in bringing this disturbing case to close."
Residents in one neighborhood began to complain about the sightings of the alleged prowler in early December.
Clayton police said the prowler was seen "walking directly across driveways near front doors." In some security camera footage, police said the man "is clearly not wearing shorts and can be seen crouching down near a backyard grill."
