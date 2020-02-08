HILLSBOROUGH — Police in North Carolina are searching for the mother of an unborn fetus that was found in a sewer pump station.
The News & Observer reports that Hillsborough police say they want to make sure the mother doesn’t have any medical problems after what might have been a miscarriage or an assault.
“We are very concerned about the mother,” Lt. Davis Trimmer said in news release.
A town utilities worker found the fetus about 10:30 a.m. Friday while cleaning out a pump station on Orange Grove Road, police said. The station had last been cleaned out on Wednesday.
