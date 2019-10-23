Updated at 2:02 p.m.
GREENSBORO — Police identified a woman killed while helping a disabled motorist Wednesday morning.
Sheanna Lavesi Bonner, 40, of Greensboro, stopped to help the stranded driver when she was struck at 7:02 a.m. by a 2001 Nissan Xterra driven by 48-year-old Felicia Joy Nichols, also of Greensboro, a police news release stated.
The wreck happened at 4206 W. Wendover Ave.
Bonner died from her injuries.
Police said the Crash Reconstruction Team is still investigating the wreck.
Charges have not been filed at this time.
