SALISBURY — Police in North Carolina are investigating a shooting that killed one person and wounded three others on Sunday.
A person who was critically wounded in the shooting in Salisbury was flown to a hospital in a helicopter, while two others were taken to a different hospital to be treated for injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, the Salisbury Post reported.
The shooting stemmed from a fight that broke out just before noon, according to a Salisbury Police Department news release.
No suspects were immediately identified.
