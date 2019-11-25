DURHAM — Durham police have responded to a shooting that left two people dead outside UNC Family Medicine on Mayfair Street off Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard, multiple media outlets reported Monday.
The homicides, unconfirmed by police at this point, reportedly involve a man and a woman, according to ABC11, the News & Observer's media partner.
The reported shooting follows a day of violence in Durham.
Two men were injured by gunfire Sunday evening, one of them fatally, after police responded to a shooting call on University Drive near Hill Street around 8 p.m.
Officer found a man inside a car who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
A short time later, the second man that police believe was shot during the same incident was taken to the hospital in a private car. He is being treated for serious injuries, police said in a news release.
The shootings likely happened in the area of South and Enterprise streets, the release stated.
Anyone with information in the Sunday night shootings is asked to call investigators at 919-560-4440, ext. 29336 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.
CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
