Cape Hatteras Lighthouse

The Cape Hatteras lighthouse is seen on its original site in 1999, before being moved inland in response to beach erosion.

 David Rolfe/Winston-Salem Journal

North Carolina's Outer Banks could see heavy flooding, gale force winds and dangerous seas this weekend as the result of a storm developing on the North Carolina coast, the National Weather Service reports.

There's the potential for a life-threatening storm surge, with water 2 to 4 feet above ground level, for Dare County and areas by the Southern Pamlico Sound and Core Sound, forecasters say.

The dangerous weather is likely to begin Friday, with rain lasting through Sunday.

High surf and beach erosion is forecast for beaches north of Cape Lookout. Meteorologists expect the biggest impact to be felt further north, above Cape Hatteras. Portions of N.C. 12 could be impassable at times.

Also near the coast, high winds could cause power outages, and heavy rain with minor flooding possible for other parts of Eastern North Carolina.

