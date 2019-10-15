JAMESTOWN — One person is dead in a deputy-involved shooting in Jamestown this morning, according to WGHP-Channel 8.

Just after 3 a.m., Guilford County sheriff's deputies responded to a home on Bales Chapel Road where a family reported a person inside was threatening to harm themself, the report states.

As deputies reportedly spoke with that person, the person pulled out a gun and shot at the deputies. The deputies shot back, and the person was killed. No deputies were injured.

The State Bureau of Investigation is now investigating.

