Tom Gilmore, left, watches 1972 election returns with N.C. Rep. Henry Frye and his wife, Shirley Frye. Gilmore was elected to the State House of Representatives that night, and Henry Frye was the top vote-getter in the House race.
om Gilmore (left) debates Howard Coble (right) as Lee Kinard moderates, in October of 1988.
JULIAN — Thomas Gilmore Sr. loved being a politician as much as he loved plants. And his roots in both ran deep.
The former three-term member of the N.C. House of Representatives and operator of Gilmore Plant and Bulb died Tuesday at the age of 82.
After graduating from N.C. State, where he met his wife Betty, he joined the family nursery business. But he quickly developed a passion for politics.
“Tom was just a very dedicated public servant. He took a lot of pride in being involved in politics starting in college,” said Jennifer Woodward, who managed Gilmore’s unsuccessful 2004 bid for commissioner of agriculture.
Gilmore served on the N.C. House of Representatives from 1972 to 1978. He was deputy secretary for the Department of Human Resources from 1978 to 1981.
He ran for governor in 1984 and stumped to attempted Howard Coble in a U.S. House race in 1988.
Woodward said Gilmore loved the campaign trail.
“We would travel all over North Carolina," she said. "He had the most fun going to rallies and being in rural parts of North Carolina, just meeting with the people.”
Gilmore was a good friend of former Gov. Jim Hunt, who supported his bid for ag commissioner. In turn, Gilmore supported others who ran for office, sometimes opening his Greensboro home to them when they were on the campaign trail.
“People would say, ‘When I was new to politics, Tom and Betty would open up their house and allow us to stay and to work just so people could save their pennies.’” Woodward said.
Gilmore was a member of the N.C. State Board of Agriculture in the 1960s, later served as Deputy Secretary of Human Resources and held several other statewide positions including president of the N.C. Association of Nurserymen, president of National Landscape Association, president of Keep North Carolina Beautiful.
Gilmore is survived by his wife Betty, sons Thomas Gilmore, Jr., Dwayne Gilmore, daughter Dana Lorick, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel at 4601 Pleasant Garden Road in Pleasant Garden. The funeral ill be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Community in Christ Presbyterian Church at 5401 Liberty Road in Greensboro.
