Public health authorities say it is unlikely but possible that North Carolina could have its first case of the newly discovered coronavirus.
The N.C. Department of Health and human Services is investigating the matter. The agency says the person involved traveled to China recently and passed through Wuhan City, where the outbreak originated. The person did not visit the seafood and animal market linked to many early cases of the coronavirus.
Arriving at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Jan. 23, the person displayed mild respiratory symptoms but is in good condition and being cared for in isolation at Duke University Hospital.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore said the risk of infection with the virus is low for anyone who hasn't been to Wuhan in the past two weeks.
He also said health officials are testing the patient in Raleigh out of an abundance of caution and that the chances are also low this person has the virus.
The patient did not have close contact with anyone after leaving the airport in Raleigh and wore a mask the entire time he or she was at the airport. The person was also taken directly from RDU to the hospital, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release.
Hundreds of cases of the illness have been confirmed in China since an outbreak began last month in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, some of which cause the common cold. Others have evolved into more severe illnesses, such as SARS and MERS, although so far the new virus does not appear to be nearly as deadly or contagious.
