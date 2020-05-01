State legislative leaders will need until Saturday to complete negotiations and vote on the final version of the COVID-19 relief bill.
The House passed a $1.71 billion relief package Thursday that includes millions for small-business loans and temporary reprieves from motor-vehicle renewals and income-tax filings.
The Senate passed a $1.33 billion relief package Wednesday.
Both packages use funds from the current $3.5 billion allocation to North Carolina from the federal CARES Act. The funding is required to be used by Dec. 31.
Most elements of the relief package would become effective when signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper.
House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said today on the House floor that "full agreement has been reached on all the money items" and resolved into a $1.6 billion relief package. He did not provide specific funding details.
Negotiations continue on policy differences, he said.
Moore said the House Rules and Operations committee will address the policy compromises made in Senate Bill 704 at 9 a.m. Saturday, while the Senate Appropriations/Base Budget committee to address the funding compromises in House Bill 1043 at 10 a.m. Saturday.
If recommendations are made to approve both bills, Moore said the House could vote to approve the relief package at 11 a.m. Saturday.
"I feel very confident that we will be in a good position to vote on the package," Moore said.
The initial expectation was that House and Senate Appropriations committee co-chairs would be able to reach agreement Thursday on differences in funding and policy change proposals for a vote to be held today.
Although legislative leaders said Thursday night and this morning that significant progress had been made on the funding side, not enough had been accomplished to hold the House and Senate committee meetings this morning.
"All issues will be worked out before it goes back to committee on Saturday morning," said Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, said today.
Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, said "most of the differences between House and Senate have been resolved. There are a few ongoing policy provision negotiations under discussion."
On Thursday, Moore told internet legislative media outlet The Insider that key areas of negotiations include education and health care spending and policy changes, unemployment insurance policy changes, and the $50 million difference in allotment for small business loans through Golden Leaf Foundation.
Moore also cited the Senate's inclusion of limited legal immunity for essential employers that have employees test positive for COVID-19 either at work or through work activities.
"You don't want lawsuits abusing the system," Moore said. "Things are bad enough already.
"At the same time, if someone is careless and reckless and just commits a reckless act, that's different."
Shortly before the House passed its relief bill, Sen. Harry Brown, R-Onslow, released a statement Thursday stating why the Senate's relief package contains about $390 million less than the House's package.
He said that although the CARES Act does not allow currently the use of the state allocation to replace lost local and state tax revenues, it is possible that federal guidelines could be amended for that use.
"In fact, we think that's likely to happen," Brown said. "When it does, the CARES Act funding will become the most flexible resource we have to avoid cutting critical government services or laying off teachers.
"But if we spend all or most of the CARES Act money now, we won't have enough left to help fill the multi-billion dollar budget shortfall we expect next fiscal year."
Brown cited separate specific federal education and health care allocations that could be used for projects in the House bill.
"We will get through this challenge by thoughtfully deploying the considerable resources we have at our disposal," Brown said. "It is not prudent to throw money around now that we may need in the near future."
Moor countered by saying its proposal still leaves more than half of the federal CARES allocation unspent.
"While it is not perfect, it will do a lot of good," Rep. Derwin Montgomery, D-Forsyth, said on the House bill.
"I will keep working on needed long-term fixes that we did not address today, like Medicaid expansion, strengthening the unemployment system for laid-off workers, and improved family leave.”
The House and Senate bills allow the state Medicaid program to cover uninsured North Carolinians for COVID-19 testing during the novel coronavirus pandemic, though the bills differ on what they would cover afterward.
The House bill would allow Medicaid to cover prevention, testing and treatment of COVID-19 during the pandemic.
That means a COVID-19 patient covered by the temporary Medicaid would be covered only for treatment of coronavirus-related illnesses. Democratic efforts to remove that stipulation have failed in committee.
The Senate bill would not cover treatment of COVID-19.
