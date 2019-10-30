A legislative loophole was used Wednesday to revive a Senate bill that would reduce the state’s corporate franchise tax and make the state’s film production industry more financially attractive.
The placement of film grants into Senate Bill 578 appears to be aimed at getting Democrats on board with the controversial Republican-backed corporate franchise tax-rate cut.
The House voted 59-50 for the bill on second reading. A third reading is set for today’s 10 a.m. session.
The Senate voted 32-18 for the bill Oct. 24.
The franchise-tax proposal would reduce the tax by one-third by 2021, which opponents say will cost the state more than $1 billion in lost tax revenue.
The placement of the franchise-tax cut means the bill faces a likely veto from Cooper, analysts say.
Cooper has cited his opposition to another phase of corporate tax-rate cuts, along with the lack of Medicaid expansion and lower public school teacher pay raises than he prefers, as reasons for his veto of the Republican state budget June 28.
However, with three Democratic senators, including Sen. Paul Lowe of Forsyth County, voting for the bill on third reading, Cooper may not have the 21 votes to sustain a veto in the Senate.
The failure of SB578 to gain the House Finance committee’s recommendation in a voice vote Wednesday morning was unexpected given the committee spent little time debating the legislation following a brief explanation.
However, Rep. David Lewis, R-Harnett, and Rules and Operations committee chairman, ruled during the Rules and Operations meeting early Wednesday evening that SB578 did not receive an unfavorable recommendation in the Finance committee.
He claimed “jurisdiction” over the bill as a result, allowing it to be addressed. As a result, SB578 received a favorable recommendation and was sent to the House floor.
Finance committee co-chairwoman Rep. Julia Howard, R-Davie, said she believed the Finance committee’s failure to recommend the bill forward was more of a factor of some Republican members not being able to be at the meeting for various reasons, including morning commuting traffic issues.
“The Democratic members are opposed to reducing the corporate franchise tax, and at the time of the vote, there happened to be fewer Republicans in attendance than normal,” Howard said.
House Minority leader Darren Jackson of Wake County made a motion during the House floor session to send the bill back to the Finance committee. The motion was voted down 59-51.
Republican supporters claim franchise taxes “are essentially duplicative property taxes on business,” and also claim that cutting the franchise tax will lead to more business investment and job creation — which has been disputed by several Democrats during bill debate.
The bill would reduce the franchise tax from $1.50 per $1,000 in corporations’ net assets worth to $1 per $1,000 by 2021. The Senate budget proposal reduces the tax rate to 96 cents by 2021.
The office of Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, said North Carolina is one of 16 states with a franchise tax. Berger officials said the franchise tax “discourages in-state investment and the accumulation of assets, such as new plants or equipment.”
According to a legislative staff paper, the bill would reduce state franchise-tax revenue by $101.9 million in year one and by a combined $1.12 billion over five fiscal years. The bill also would introduce a cap of $150,000 on tax liability and eliminate the 55% of appraised value base for taxes.
SB578 takes language in the Republican state budget for the film-grants program.
Both bills would lower the amount of money a film production company would need to spend to receive state film and entertainment grant money.
