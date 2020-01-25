Doctor in hospital
RALEIGH — A North Carolina patient thought to have the coronavirus has tested negative for the illness, state health officials said today.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release it received results Saturday from testing conducted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Controla and Prevention.

“We are pleased that test results were negative and that the patient remains in good health,” Dr. Zack Moore, state epidemiologist, said in a news release. “We are working with CDC and local partners to be sure we are prepared to detect and respond to any possible cases that might occur in North Carolina in the future.”

Coronavirus infections initially were diagnosed in Wuhan City, China, and have since been reported in travelers from this city to other locations in China and other countries including the United States, DHHS said. No cases have been identified in North Carolina, the agency said.

