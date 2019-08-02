RALEIGH — A 36-year-old Raleigh man faces charges of carrying a concealed handgun into the State Legislative Building, which this year implemented airport-style security measures for people who want to interact with state representatives and senators.
Abraham James Zeiger was charged with trying to carry the gun into the building Wednesday, police records show.
He sought to enter the building to speak to his legislator and didn’t realize he was carrying the gun, his attorney, Emily Gibson, wrote in an email Friday.
“It is unfortunate that any malice be attributed to such an upstanding citizen who merely made an oversight,” Gibson wrote.
The N.C. General Assembly’s police chief and its chief management officer didn’t return calls Friday asking for more details about the arrest.
Zeiger was stopped by officers who spotted a suspicious item as his bag passed through an X-ray scanner, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported. Officers found a 9 mm handgun and two magazines, each loaded with 15 bullets, General Assembly Police Chief Martin Brock told the newspaper.
The arrest was the first instance of a gun being found during the screening process at the entrance to the building, which houses staff and legislative offices, hearing rooms and the chambers where the 50-member N.C. Senate and 120-member N.C. House meet.
Legislative activities were minimal this week as legislators try to overcome Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the two-year state budget passed by the General Assembly. On Wednesday, House members discussed a commission to oversee the purchase and sale of milk and approved legislation to expand the requirement for adults to report claims of child sex abuse to authorities.