MINT HILL — A North Carolina man has won a $250,000 lottery ticket after stopping by the grocery store to buy some fixings for Christmas dinner.
North Carolina lottery officials said in a statement that Michael Rosenbrock claimed his prize on Monday. He lives in the Charlotte suburb of Mint Hill.
Rosenbrock said he was hosting the family this year and wanted to make sure he had all he needed for the holiday meal. That included "ham, meatballs, stuffing, the whole shebang.”
While shopping at a Food Lion grocery store, he picked up a $5 scratch-off ticket.
He took home $176,876 after taxes. Rosenbrock said the money will help him fulfill his dream of starting a nonprofit.
