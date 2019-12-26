This Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, photo provided by N.C. Education Lottery shows Michael Rosenbrock of Mint Hill, N.C., holding an oversized check after winning $250,000 from a lottery ticket in Raleigh. Rosenbrock won after stopping by a grocery store to buy some last-minute fixings for Christmas dinner. North Carolina lottery officials said in a statement that Rosenbrock claimed his prize on Monday.