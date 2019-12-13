RALEIGH — North Carolina’s election supervisors chastised the nation’s largest voting machine manufacturer Friday for late software and supply changes involving the planned rollout in coming weeks of voting systems that were recently approved for use in 2020 elections.
Still, the State Board of Elections accepted in a 3-2 vote the software alterations and equipment tweaks by the manufacturer, Election Systems & Software of Omaha, Neb.
In August, the state elections board certified some of the company’s touchscreen ballot-marking devices and tally machines so they could be sold to North Carolina counties beginning with next year’s elections. The voting systems digitize a person’s choices onto a ballot with both bar code data and by names. The ballot’s bar code is then read by the company’s counting machines.
The certification came as the company’s touchscreen-only equipment — used for years by about one-third of North Carolina’s voting population of nearly 7 million in about 20 counties — could no longer be used as of this month.
Less than three weeks after the August vote, Election Systems & Software, or ES&S, formally asked elections board staff members to approve what it considered minor software and equipment upgrades without the previous extensive review process.
Then approval of changes became urgent when the company told the state elections board’s top attorney last month that it didn’t have enough equipment using the currently certified system in inventory to distribute machines to all the counties that are contracting with it for the March primary.
An ES&S spokeswoman said there are no operational differences with the version already certified in North Carolina and the proposed version, which is already used in 11 other states and has been scrutinized by outside experts.
Critics of the ballot-marking machines said the alterations are significant and further proof the machines can’t be trusted for accuracy. They say only ballots marked by a voter’s hand should be permitted.
The system “introduces a new voting device and several new operational features making it ineligible to bypass a certification evaluation according to North Carolina’s testing and certification requirements,” Susan Greenhalgh with the National Election Defense Coalition wrote in a letter sent to board members before Friday’s meeting.
Both Democratic and Republican board members criticized ES&S. They said the state and counties needing to make purchases were being put at a disadvantage ahead of the March 3 primary.
In a news release, ES&S spokeswoman Katina Granger said the company “looks forward to serving the voters of North Carolina with secure, accurate elections equipment.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Can you say paper ballots Please
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.