In this 2016 photo, a young green sea turtle comes up for air in a rehabilitation tank at the Greensboro Science Center. Dozens of sea turtles affected by a cold snap along the N.C. coast have been sent to the N.C. Aquarium on Roanoke Island to recover.

MANTEO, N.C. — Cold weather is causing a problem for some sea turtles off the North Carolina coast, and an aquarium has taken in dozens of them for treatment.

TV station WVEC-TV reports 96 turtles were taken to the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island after a drop in temperatures on Thursday and Friday. More are expected to be treated there in the coming days.

Dropping water temperatures can cause cold-stunning, a condition similar to hypothermia that makes turtles unable to swim properly.

The recovery process involves gradually warming the turtles up over a few days.

According to the TV station, the center will be closed to the public beginning Sunday to accommodate all the turtles.

