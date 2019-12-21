MANTEO, N.C. — Cold weather is causing a problem for some sea turtles off the North Carolina coast, and an aquarium has taken in dozens of them for treatment.
TV station WVEC-TV reports 96 turtles were taken to the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island after a drop in temperatures on Thursday and Friday. More are expected to be treated there in the coming days.
Dropping water temperatures can cause cold-stunning, a condition similar to hypothermia that makes turtles unable to swim properly.
The recovery process involves gradually warming the turtles up over a few days.
According to the TV station, the center will be closed to the public beginning Sunday to accommodate all the turtles.
