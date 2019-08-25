BRYSON CITY — Four mudslides after a heavy rainstorm Saturday evening has closed U.S. 19/74 in the Nantahala Gorge and traffic is being detoured around the area.
Vehicles were stuck between slides in the gorge, but crews cleared a path and vehicles were able to exit, the North Carolina Department of Transportation tweeted early this morning. There were no reports of injuries.
A 2.8-inch deluge spilled debris into the road at four locations in the five miles between Hewitts Road on the western side and the Nantahala Outdoor Center on the eastern side, NCDOT said in a news release.
“This is unprecedented in the Nantahala Gorge,” Division 14 Engineer Brian Burch said in the release.
The slides occurred between Ferebee Park on the western side of the gorge and the Nantahala Outdoor Center eight miles to the east.
NCDOT crews from Cherokee, Graham, Swain and Jackson counties were working to remove debris from the roadway.
At least one slide will take several days to be cleared, according to the release.
A temporary detour has been established around the Nantahala Gorge. Westbound vehicles will take N.C. 28 West to Steccoah, then N.C. 143 South to Robbinsville, then N.C. 129 South to Topton and U.S. 19/74. Eastbound traffic will follow those routes in reverse — from Topton to Stecoah to Robbinsville to U.S. 19/74.