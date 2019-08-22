An effort to free up state funding for the state's Medicaid transformation initiative is serving as a primary example of Republican legislative leadership trying to push forward elements of their stalled state budget.
The Senate Finance committee recommended revamped health care legislation House Bill 555 to the Senate Rules and Operations committee.
One of the most ambitious initiatives in the state Medicaid program's history is underway with the enrollment period for prepaid health plans (PHPs) in the Triad and Triangle through Sept. 13.
However, at least $218 million in start-up funding planned for a July 1 release is caught up in the state budget stalemate that reached Day 56 on Thursday.
Prepaid health plans represent a major overhaul in how the state pays for Medicaid patients’ care. Currently, health providers are paid under a fee-for-service system.
The plans, by contrast, will pay providers a set amount per month for each patient’s costs. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services will reimburse the plans.
HB 555 has been the subject of a "gut-and-amend" strategy, swapping telemedicine legislation with much of the Medicaid transformation language in the Republican state budget compromise.
Because HB555 includes quarterly tax assessments placed on hospitals and prepaid health plans, it requires a three-day review period before it can be heard in the Senate Rules and Operations committee, which is expected to take place Monday afternoon.
If approved by the Rules committee, the bill is expected to advance to the 7 p.m. Monday House floor session.
The bill would serve as an interim funding mechanism. It would be repealed if the approved state budget includes the same funding legislation.
"I can't give you the date, but as we approach into October and November, the inability to have in place the hospital assessment and the PHP tax would facilitate a delay in the process," Hise said.
DHHS has said “our current mandate is to move forward with implementing managed care, and we are on track for a go-live date of Nov. 1.”
Budget stalemate lingers
That HB555 is considered as necessary is another sign the state budget dispute is not close to a settlement even though House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, continues to insist he is close to getting enough House Democrats to support a veto override vote.
At least seven House Democrats must support a veto override. Moore told legislative online media outlet The Insider on Tuesday that he is willing to wait until December to initiate a veto override vote.
Counting Thursday's House non-vote floor session, there have been 27 consecutive House sessions without GOP Republican leadership addressing a potential veto override vote.
It’s also been 25 consecutive sessions without action on bipartisan Medicaid expansion legislation House Bill 655. Moore has said there will be no action on HB655 until the state budget is signed into law.
It’s estimated that it costs $42,000 a day for the General Assembly to operate. As of Thursday’s session, it will have cost $1.13 million in taxpayer money. The clock on the additional expenses began when GOP House leadership first put a veto-override vote on the calendar for the July 8 session.
Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford, said "budgeting in this fashion is an unprecedented move and sets bad precedent for future negotiations."
"I support negotiations among the parties that include the entire budget proposals. House and Senate leadership seem to have made it clear that they refuse to negotiate as long as Medicaid expansion is part of the governor’s package, which is unfortunate."
Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation, said “the effort to push forward pieces of the state budget could have practical and political benefits."
"On the practical side, there are some pieces of the budget that have widespread bipartisan support. There’s no particularly good reason to allow those pieces of the budget to languish as the governor and legislative leaders feud over more contentious issues.
"To the extent that those noncontroversial items can move forward, state government would see benefits.”
Kokai said advancing HB55 also allows Republican legislative leaders "to put forward bills with popular ideas — teacher and state employee pay raises, for one — and dare first their Democratic colleagues to vote against them, then Gov. Cooper to veto them."
PHPs heart of transformation
Medicaid serves 2.1 million North Carolinians. Of that total, 1.6 million will be enrolled in managed care under a federal waiver approved in October 2018.
Managed care is a system under which people agree to see only certain doctors or go to certain hospitals, as in an HMO or PPO health-insurance plan.
PHP insurer contracts are at the heart of a Medicaid transformation that will represent a $6 billion expense annually for three years, followed by two one-year options, so the total contract could be worth $30 billion.
According to the office of Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, the initial state funding would go toward patient enrollment-broker contracts, provider credentialing, data analytics and other program-design components.
“Our Medicaid reform plan will stop and be unable to move forward on our timeline, risking major improvements in care to Medicaid patients who need medical care,” said Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, and a key House budget writer.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the Republican budget compromise in large part because it did not contain a form of Medicaid expansion for a potential 450,000 to 650,000 North Carolinians.
PHP details
All PHP plans are required to have the same Medicaid services, such as office visits, blood tests and X-rays.
Health plans also have added services, such as gym memberships and programs on health during pregnancy. Health plans work with different doctors and health care professionals. Each plan has its own network of qualified doctors and health care professionals.
If recipients do not choose a plan by Sept. 30, one would be chosen for them. In most instances, recipients will be able to be seen by the same providers they have now.
“Our vision for Medicaid managed care is to improve health and well-being through an innovative, whole-person centered and well-coordinated system of care that addresses both medical and non-medical drivers of health,” DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen said in July.