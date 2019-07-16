Updated at 1:32 p.m.
Fourteen-year-old Jeramiah Allen Jividen has been located and is safe, the sheriff's office said.
There is no further information at this time.
ASHEBORO — A 14-year-old Randolph County boy is missing.
Jeramiah Allen Jividen was last seen around 5:30 or 6 p.m. on Monday at the end of the driveway at 5932 Covered Bridge Road in Trinity, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.
He is 5 feet 1, weighs 150 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing long sleeve lime-green Vans shirt, tan shorts, and black and white Adidas shoes.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at 336-318-6698, or Randolph County Crime Stoppers tip line at 336-672-CRIME or 7463.