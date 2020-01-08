A Medicaid expansion study has determined that Southeast states that added services have slightly lower levels of health decline for low-income, non-elderly individuals.
The study was released Monday by Health Affairs, a peer-review nonpartisan journal. Researchers reviewed individual health data between 2008 and 2017 for 12 states.
Medicaid currently serves 2.2 million North Carolinians. It is one of 14 non-expansion states and one of the seven in the Southeast.
Several other studies have determined that 450,000 to 650,000 people in North Carolina could benefit from expansion.
The Health Affairs study compared 12 states: four that had expanded Medicaid services by the conclusion of the study (Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana and West Virginia); and eight that hadn’t (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia). Virginia expanded its program in January 2019.
The researchers said the “ongoing debate over the merits of Medicaid expansion in these states has focused, in part, on whether the safety net and other forms of implicit insurance (for example, charity and uncompensated care, as well as the U.S. bankruptcy system) provide sufficient financial protection for uninsured low-income Americans.”
“Non-expanding Southern states could improve the health of their low-income residents by accepting expansion funds or otherwise extending coverage to low-income residents,” the researchers said.
The primary determination was that Medicaid expansion contributed to low-income, non-elderly individuals being 1.8 percentage points less likely to experience a severe physical and mental health decline than in nonparticipating states.
The individuals reviewed had high rates of disability, poor health and chronic disease and were mostly without insurance. They were older and sicker than the general uninsured populations.
The average percentages for individuals experiencing a health decline were 36.3% for Medicaid-expansion states and 38.1% for non-expansion states.
Adults in expansion states also were more likely to maintain their baseline health status.
The researchers determined that for North Carolina, not expanding Medicaid contributed to no change in health status for 42.4% of individuals, a decline in health for 34.7% and an improvement in 22.9% when compared with expansion states.
Of the eight non-expansion states, North Carolina had the second lowest health decline by percentage.
“Medicaid expansion improved health,” John Graves, a study author and a professor at Vanderbilt University, wrote on Twitter.
“But improvements are as much, if not more, a result of stemming of health declines as they are a result of moving people to better states of health.”
No difference in survival
Researchers said they “did not find evidence of differences in survival between expansion and non-expansion states in the post-expansion period.”
Although the percentage-point difference appears minor, a national expert on health-care issues called it an important study.
“It shows a measurable improvement in health by studying only Southern states, so it is more relevant to North Carolina,” Mark Hall, a law and public-health professor at Wake Forest University, said Wednesday. Hall released a study in April 2018 titled “Do States Regret Expanding Medicaid?”
“It shows this improvement among people whose usual source of care was at a safety-net clinic prior to expansion,” Hall said.
“It is likely that improvements will be greater for uninsured people gaining coverage who previously could not find an affordable doctor,” he said.
“Although the health improvements were small, they were measured only once following expansion, and so it is likely that improvements would grow over time,” Hall said.
Researchers said reasons for a lower health decline for individuals in expansion states include: expanded access to specialty care outside safety-net clinics, community health centers and federally qualified health centers; and expanded access to transportation as a covered Medicaid benefit.
“Often, access to specialty care is conditional on uninsured people’s ability to pay for care up front,” the researchers said. “In contrast, specialty care is a covered benefit in Medicaid with limited or no cost sharing.
“Similarly, uninsured adults cannot rely on outpatient safety-net clinics for inpatient care, many procedures or prescription drugs.”
GOP legislative opposition
N.C. Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, and other Senate GOP leaders have expressed stiff opposition to any Medicaid-expansion legislation, citing concerns that the federal government may not maintain its 90% match of expansion administrative costs even though it has for 36 expansion states to date.
Only one Medicaid expansion bill has been taken up in the N.C. General Assembly since Republicans gained majority control in 2011.
Both proponents and opponents have relied on Medicaid expansion reports as dueling proxies for their reasoning for and against supporting House Bill 655.
The bill, sponsored by state Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, would expand Medicaid but also contains a work or community-volunteer requirement of up to 80 hours a month for some recipients, as well as a monthly Medicaid coverage premium based on 2% of a household’s income.
Although N.C. House Democrats have opposed those requirements — and failed in their attempt to remove them from HB655 — they appear willing to accept them as a means for advancing a form of Medicaid expansion.
The work requirements have been held up by federal judges in at least Arkansas, Kentucky and New Hampshire. The Trump administration is appealing the rulings in Arkansas and Kentucky.
HB655 was put on the House floor agenda for 36 consecutive sessions before being removed by House Speaker Tim Moore on Sept. 11 at Lambeth’s request. It was intertwined with the Republican state budget compromise that Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed on June 28.
On Sept. 11, with most Democratic members absent from the chamber, the House GOP leadership held their highly controversial to override Cooper’s vetoes of the state budget and startup funding for a managed-care approach to Medicaid.
A House Health Committee meeting on Sept. 18 was dedicated to HB655. Twelve amendments attached to HB655 on the House floor were addressed and four approved before the bill was recommended to the House Rules and Operations Committee. Five amendments were withdrawn after Lambeth said he would discuss the potential legislation with their sponsors.
The House Rules Committee has not taken up the bill since.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.