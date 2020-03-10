The state budget impasse has kept state health officials and insurers stuck in neutral when it comes to the Medicaid managed care transition.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, told a joint legislative oversight committee on Health and Human Services on Tuesday that she could not say how long it could take to roll out the transition if/once the $218 million is provided.
Implementation of the initiative was halted indefinitely Nov. 19 pending the release of $218 million in start-up funding from either the state budget or a mini-budget bill that appears likely to wait until the 2020 session begins in late April.
Gov. Roy Cooper’s vetoes of the Republicans-sponsored state budget and mini-budget legislation House Bill 555 came in large part because neither contained language addressing Cooper’s priority for expanding Medicaid to potentially 450,000 to 650,000 North Carolinians.
According to the office of Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, the $218 million in startup funds would go toward patient enrollment-broker contracts, provider credentialing, data analytics and other program-design components.
Cohen would not rule out a late 2020 implementation when asked by Sen. Ralph Hise, R-McDowell, if the rollout would be delayed until 2021.
Hise was a major supporter of the transformation initiative. He expressed hope that if Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest were to defeat Democrat Cooper in the November general election that Forest would support a Republican-sponsored state budget containing the startup funding.
Cohen said while she did not want to discuss differences in Democratic and Republican administrations, “I plan to be here (as health secretary) for another five years.”
Both Cohen and state Medicaid director Dave Richard cautioned that “the longer the suspension lasts, the more work we will have to do to get us back to where we were in mid-November.”
Medicaid numbers grow
Medicaid currently serves 2.22 million North Carolinians. That number is projected to increase to 2.28 million in by mid-2021 and 2.39 million in mid-2023.
About 1.6 million are scheduled to be enrolled in the new managed-care system under a federal waiver approved in October 2018.
Managed care is a system under which people agree to see only certain doctors or go to certain hospitals, as in a health maintenance organization, or HMO, or a preferred provider organization, or PPO, health-insurance plan.
The proposed PHP — at the heart of the Republican-sponsored initiative — would pay health care providers a set amount per month for each patient’s costs. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services will reimburse the plans.
With the delay, the current fee-for-service model administered by DHHS remains in place.
Cohen said DHHS is attempting to take small systems testing steps since the initiative was suspended
However, DHHS is preparing for a start-from-scratch redo, particularly if required by CMS to restart open enrollment period whenever it may begin.
Insurers have said they remain committed to the initiative.
However, one insurer — Centene — cautioned analysts Feb. 4 that the rollout delay could cost it at least $500 million in fiscal 2020 revenue. It is operating as WellCare of N.C.
The other approved insurers are AmeriHealth Caritas N.C., Blue Cross Blue Shield of N.C., and UnitedHealth Group.
Cohen said DHHS staff is “reviewing and resubmitting to CMS for approval several health plans’ contractual policies and procedures deliverables” because of the delay.
DHHS also is reviewing, and in some instances re-validating, the readiness of participants, in particular call centers.
Insurers chosen to provide prepaid health plans (PHP) had hired staffing for the rollout, only to let many of those employees go from lack of funding and work.
Richard acknowledged the readiness of the PHPs “will degrade” as staff leaves, insurers revisit their plans, and eligibility and enrollment data “get stale.”
DHHS is using the delay to attempt to complete the contracting process between the four PHPs and healthcare providers.
