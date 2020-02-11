The N.C. Department of Health Services is trying to move forward where it can with the Medicaid managed care transition since the initiative was suspended Nov. 19.
However, until $218 million in start-up funding is released from the state budget or a mini-budget bill, the agency and reform groups remain in neutral, state Medicaid director Dave Richard said Tuesday.
DHHS officials provided an update to the state joint legislative committee on Medicaid and N.C. Health Choice — the first since the suspension took effect.
Medicaid serves 2.2 million North Carolinians. Of those, 1.6 million are scheduled to be enrolled in the new managed-care system under a federal waiver approved in October 2018.
Managed care is a system under which people agree to see only certain doctors or go to certain hospitals, as in a health maintenance organization, or HMO, or a preferred provider organization, or PPO, health-insurance plan.
The proposed managed-care prepaid plans (PHP) — at the heart of the Republican-sponsored initiative — would pay health-care providers a set amount per month for each patient’s costs. DHHS will reimburse the plans.
With the delay, the current fee-for-service model administered by DHHS remains in place.
Cooper’s vetoes of the Republicans-sponsored state budget and mini-budget legislation House Bill 555 came in large part because neither contained language addressing Cooper's priority for expanding Medicaid to potentially 450,000 to 650,000 North Carolinians.
The managed-care initiative was scheduled to go into effect Nov. 1 in the Triad and Triangle, and then statewide Feb. 1. The rollout was delayed in October to a Feb. 1 statewide launch.
"We felt we had momentum and were ready to go on Feb. 1 even with noise in the fields," said Jay Ludlam, assistant secretary of the state Medicaid program.
However, Richard said that "the longer the suspension lasts, the more work we will have to do to get us back to where we were in mid-November."
Richard acknowledged the readiness of the PHPs "will degrade" as staff leaves, insurers revisit their plans, and eligibility and enrollment data "get stale."
"We'll have to re-engage with CMS after pausing those conversations" whenever reform resumes, Richard said.
Rep. Josh Dobson, R-McDowell, expressed concern that startup funding may not be freed up this year because of the state budget dispute.
The state is operating currently on funding amounts from the 2018-19 budget, along with mini-budget bills passed by the legislature and signed into law by Cooper.
Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, has said he doesn't plan to attempt to amend the 2020-21 budget if it faces the reality of another Cooper veto.
Stalled talks
According to Berger's office, the $218 million in startup funds would go toward patient enrollment-broker contracts, provider credentialing, data analytics and other program-design components.
Health Secretary Mandy Cohen warned the committee on Oct. 23 that the rollout could not begin without that funding.
Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, and committee co-chairwoman, asked Richard what legislators could do to help move HB555 forward.
"It's a mess (given) providers were ready to go and you were ready to go" for Feb. 1," Krawiec said.
Richard said it remains not as much about conversations between legislators and DHHS, but rather conversations between Cooper and Republican leadership leaders that have been infrequent and occasionally adversarial.
Richard encouraged committee members to have those conversations before the 2020 session begins April 28.
Richard and other DHHS officials said they have tried to be productive with the suspension by addressing managed-care issues that require limiting funding, such as non-emergency medical transportation for beneficiaries and preparing to enhance services for individuals experiencing a behavioral health crisis.
Richard said DHHS "continues to work on what we can, and to improve the Medicaid program. The major goal is improve the health of the 2.2 million beneficiaries."
Limited PHP enrollment
The three-year PHP contracts are worth $6 billion a year. With two optional one-year extensions, a contract could be worth a total of $30 billion.
DHHS said it had enrolled about 109,000 Medicaid beneficiaries statewide — a little more than 5% of those eligible — into a PHP at the time of the suspension.
A major reason for limited enrollment is that most of the state's large healthcare system, including Cone Health, Novant Health Inc., and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in the Triad, had not signed a PHP contract with any of the insurers.
Blue Cross NC spokesman Austin Vevurka said the insurer has made similar contract offers to the one signed by UNC Healthcare in October.
Most of the large healthcare systems had planned to participate as a PHP through collaborating in MyHealth by Health Providers, which was not chosen by DHHS.
Insurers have said they remain committed to the initiative.
However, one insurer — Centene — cautioned analysts Feb. 4 that the rollout delay could cost it at least $500 million in fiscal 2020 revenue. It is operating as WellCare of N.C.
The other approved insurers are AmeriHealth Caritas N.C., UnitedHealth Group and Blue Cross Blue Shield of N.C.
Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, and a leading House healthcare expert, said halting the initiative “represents a major setback for North Carolina and the Medicaid patients served.”
Sen. Ralph Hise, R-McDowell, and a committee member, said in a Feb. 5 statement that Cooper’s vetoes have not only halted the reform initiative, “but his decisions are proving to be bad for business, too.”
Ludlam said Tuesday that DHHS has not evaluated whether the insurer contracts "are indefinite in terms," but expressed confidence that "as long as we are going forward and the budget process can be resolved, there is no need to revisit the contracts."
