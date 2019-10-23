The state’s health secretary provided legislators Wednesday with a decidedly cautionary update for major Medicaid managed-care changes set to roll out Feb. 1.
In turn, members of the House Health committee, led by Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, warned Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen not to expect additional funding from a 2019-20 state budget likely to go unsigned into law before a potential adjournment on Oct. 31.
Medicaid currently serves 2.2 million North Carolinians.
Of those, 1.6 million are scheduled to be enrolled in the new managed-care system under a federal waiver approved in October 2018. About 70,000 recipients have been enrolled, state health officials said Wednesday.
The new fiscal year started July 1 without an approved spending plan for the Medicaid managed-care rollout.
Cohen spoke during a House Health committee about what she called “the elephant in the room” — the budget stalemate that is holding up $218 million in pivotal start-up funding for the rollout.
“I think folks are very well aware that managed care cannot go live under the current continuing resolution budget,” Cohen said.
“We, within our Medicaid budget, have been able to sustain the (rollout) work despite not having a new budget by moving around other resources.
“But, we are really at the end of our ability to do that.”
Lambeth responded to Cohen by saying “I don’t think we’re going to have a budget that satisfies everyone by the time we adjourn.”
“We have to adjust to that reality and figure out where we go from here.”
Funding held up
The rollout already has been delayed from Nov. 1 to Feb. 1 for the Triad, Northwest North Carolina and Triangle. The Feb. 1 rollout date is now a statewide initiative.
The $218 million in startup financing is contained in House Bill 966, the Republican state budget compromise that was vetoed by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper on June 28.
Cooper’s veto came in large part because the budget did not include legislation for expanding Medicaid to potentially 450,000 to 650,000 North Carolinians.
Cohen decided Sept. 3 to delay the statewide rollout in response to Cooper’s Aug. 30 veto of House Bill 555, a legislative “mini budget” funding bill that contained the $218 million in startup funding. Cooper cited the same Medicaid expansion reasoning for vetoing HB555.
The House voted Sept. 11 to override the HB555 veto during the same controversial session in which it overrode the state budget veto. Most Democratic members were not on the floor because they said they had been told by Republican House leadership that no votes would be taken during the first session that day.
The Senate has not addressed its veto override vote of HB555 or the state budget since receiving the bill Sept. 11.
“We could move ahead with the Medicaid rollout through the bill that was vetoed,” Lambeth told Cohen.
Nov. 15 deadline looms
The next critical deadline for the rollout is Nov. 15, the date for when hospitals and providers are expected to have signed contracts with one or all of the four PHPs: AmeriHealth Caritas N.C., Blue Cross and Blue Shield of N.C., UnitedHealthcare of N.C., and WellCare of N.C.
That date is linked to a mid-December deadline for being in the PHP’s provider directory to be eligible for selection by Medicaid enrollees.
Blue Cross NC said Wednesday it has reached a contract agreement with UNC Health Care and “is negotiating similar contracts” with other health-care systems.
“The next set of activities that must be implemented depend upon budget action,” Cohen said.
DHHS previously said those activities include: making a final decision on the rates to pay health plans and providers; making sure health plans have enough providers in their networks to meet the needs of beneficiaries; deploying a complex algorithm to assign Medicaid beneficiaries who do not self-select plans and doctors to one of each; and obtaining federal approval to begin.
Currently, if a Medicaid enrollee does not select a provider by Dec. 13, one could be chosen for them by DHHS or a PHP after Dec. 16. That could mean enrollees may not continue seeing their current provider.
As a result, advocates say they are concerned that Medicaid managed care is at risk of disrupting care for a vulnerable population group.
On Wednesday, Cohen supplemented the list by adding needing the authority to pay contractors and vendors, and to implement the assessment tax on PHPs — which Cohen said are already included in the rate plans — and on hospitals.
Cohen said DHHS needs to have the funding on hand on Feb. 1 to ensure that: recipients will be able to keep scheduled appointment with a provider; prescriptions will continued to be filled by a pharmacy; current Medicaid enrollees will remain enrolled on Feb. 1; and a network is in place so that providers are paid for the services rendered.
Larger funding issues
Cohen cautioned that her funding appeal “isn’t just a budget for Day 1.”
“This needs to be the right budget for this department.”
The Republican state budget compromise includes $73 million in cuts to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services that would affect such things as restaurant inspections and child protective services.
Cohen expressed her frustration with the state budget stalemate Sept. 12, particularly since HB555 would have removed the DHHS cuts.
The state budget “harms the people of North Carolina and fails to protect basic health and safety services that millions of people take for granted,” Cohen said Sept. 12.
On Wednesday, Cohen said that while she appreciates the cooperation of Health committee members in the managed-care rollout, DHHS “needs stability” from the legislature.
She criticized Republican legislature leaders’ plans to move DHHS from Raleigh to Granville County, saying it would be “destabilizing” and present major challenges in hiring and retaining employees needed to keep the rollout on track.
Lambeth said “it’s not realistic” about DHHS being able to meet the Feb. 1 rollout deadline “because we’re not providing you with the tools to keep you on track.”
Lambeth said Cohen, DHHS and the legislature may have to decide soon whether to delay rollout until July 1.
Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University, said in September that “I would place the chances of a Medicaid transformation rollout on Feb. 1 at this time at less than 50-50.”
“More likely, we will see another delay toward the end of the year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.