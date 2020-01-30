A controversial Trump administration plan to switch federal Medicaid funding to a block grant program appears likely to muddy the waters on the issue in North Carolina, analysts said Thursday.
The Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services unveiled Thursday what it called "a transformative Medicaid health adult opportunity" ... "designed to give states unprecedented tools to design innovative health coverage programs."
The block grants would be "tailored to the unique needs of adult beneficiaries, while holding states accountable for results and maintaining strong protections for our most at-risk populations."
The changes would affect most Medicaid beneficiaries who gained coverage through the federal Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, since 2012.
Veema said in a letter sent to state Medicaid directors the proposal would apply only to able-bodied adults under 65. Exempt would be nursing home residents, disabled people, pregnant women and children.
The Associated Press described the CMS offer to the states as "more control over health care spending on certain low-income residents if they agree to a limit on how much the feds kick in."
CMS director Seema Verma said the initiative would complement and supplement the current Medicaid waiver process that states apply for to make changes to their Medicaid program.
Verma said states would gain "flexibilities to waive requirements, like retroactive coverage periods and the ability to engage beneficiaries through nominal premiums and cost-sharing."
"Subject to comprehensive expectations for minimum standards for approval of a Healthy Adult Opportunity demonstration, states will also have the opportunity to customize the benefit package for those covered and make needed program adjustments.
“There would be very strong monitoring from the federal government,” Veema said. “If a state set up something that was onerous ... that would be an impetus for the federal government to take action.”
N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement that "by design, block grants can take health care away from people and leave states on the hook for millions of dollars."
"We remain focused on responsible solutions that help North Carolinians get affordable health care, not take it away from them."
NC impact
The CMS block grant proposal is pertinent to North Carolina considering the state has been waiting more than three years for CMS approval for a Medicaid waiver exemption.
Medicaid currently covers 2.2 million North Carolinians. The ACA makes Medicaid available to households with incomes below 138% of the poverty line, or nearly $36,000 for a family of four.
At that eligibility level, several studies, as well as Medicaid expansion advocates, have projected an increase of between 450,000 and 650,000 residents. At 2.65 million participants, that would represent 25% of the state’s population, while at 2.85 million, it would represent 26.8%.
A hybrid Medicaid reform compromise reached in September 2015 culminated N.C. House and Senate legislative leaders’ pursuit of coordinating physical, behavioral, dental, pharmacy and long-term-health services for participants.
It represented a major legislative victory for former Republican Gov. Pat McCrory, who claimed the state Medicaid program is broken and in need of major repair.
The state Department of Health and Human Services projected in 2016 having about $400 million in savings in the first five years of implementation.
Analysts say CMS has held off approving the N.C. Medicaid waiver request since early 2017, primarily because it represents a significant overhaul, rather than a tweaking made by states that have gained CMS waiver approval.
"Agreeing to Medicaid expansion and doing so as part of an arrangement where federal Medicaid funds are sent to the state as a block grant would be of potential interest to Republican legislators in states that have so far opted against Medicaid expansion," said John Dinan, a political science professor at Wake Forest University and a national expert on state legislatures.
"The challenge is that any Medicaid block-grant arrangement would certainly be tied up in lengthy legal challenges and may well not pass muster with federal courts."
Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, is chairwoman of the Senate Health Care and Appropriations on Health and Human Services committees.
"There appears to be an opportunity under CMS guidance to allow states more negotiating power with drug manufacturers," Krawiec said. "This may open up the opportunity for states to be more selective in which drugs to cover under their formulary. It may enable states to lower their list price for drugs.
"However, I’m not certain if state Medicaid programs could take advantage of this only if they opt for Medicaid block grant funding for expansion populations. I also have concerns of what the cost shifting impact might be.
"We will continue to explore every avenue to improve our Medicaid system in North Carolina," Krawiec said. :The new guidelines are definitely something to look at."
House bill
The only Medicaid expansion bill that has taken any steps in the N.C. legislature in House Bill 655, sponsored by Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth.
HB655 has a work or community volunteer requirement of up to 80 hours per month for some recipients, as well as a monthly Medicaid coverage premium based on 2% of household income.
The work requirements have been held up by federal judges in at least Arkansas, Kentucky and New Hampshire, with CMS fighting to overturn the rulings.
The bill has been stalled in the House Rules and Operations committee since September after Lambeth agreed to make a few changes and consider others requested by Democrats.
"A Medicaid block grant proposal would likely be attractive to a number of Republican state legislators around the country who have so far resisted expansion," Dinan said.
"The certainty of legal challenges to a CMS-initiated block grant arrangement and the likely success of these legal challenges means that block grants are not likely to be a plausible path to breaking the stalemate over Medicaid expansion in hold-out states."
Dinan cautioned that "not only are the legal challenges significant, but Medicaid block grants have little support among Democratic legislators and governors."
"Democrats may be willing to tolerate work requirements in exchange for Medicaid expansion, but Democrats are likely to see Medicaid block-grants as a bridge too far for them to go in terms of something they would be willing to accept in exchange for Medicaid expansion."
Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation, said the main N.C. roadblock over block grants "could end up being disagreement between the legislative and executive branches," Kokai said.
"Gov. Cooper has been dead set on Obamacare-style Medicaid expansion. If he and his health care team oppose this plan, the feds might drop any idea of working with this state.”
CMS made clear in October 2018 that it would not consider Medicaid expansion proposals — including a requirement that some recipients must work to receive benefits — unless these are first approved by a legislature.
Opposition grows
Maura Calsyn, managing director for health policy at left-leaning Center for American Progress, said the block grant proposal is an attempt at "unlawfully circumventing the legislative branch in pushing this scheme."
"Its cruelty will be felt by residents in rural communities, who disproportionately suffer from chronic diseases, and by young people, people of color and individuals with chronic conditions — groups that have benefited most under the ACA’s Medicaid expansion."
Laurie Coker, president of statewide advocacy group NC CANSO and a local behavioral health advocate, said she opposes the block grant proposal.
"We are already undertaking a major effort to improve on our Medicaid service system, which would seemingly be completely upturned, Coker said. "North Carolina does not need any more chaos and needs public dollars to be focused on high-quality, outcome-proven public services.
"In spite of frustrations there may be with how our states use Medicaid, more flexibility in how dollars are used does not equate to progress if funding allocations continue to decrease.
"Rather than purchasing innovation with high-quality service outcomes, block granting gives incentive for politically driven commercial productivity with little regard for purchasing actual health improving results."
