Legislators approved a very limited and temporary extension of the state's Medicaid expansion Saturday, while funding a $20 million boost to a Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center study.
The state House approved by a 119-0 vote changes to Senate Bill 704 that were focused on policy initiatives in the $1.5 billion legislative COVID-19 relief package.
Meanwhile, the state Senate approved by a 48-0 vote changes to House Bill 1043 that were focused on how to allocate nearly half of the $3.5 billion provided to North Carolina in the federal CARES Act. The funding is required to be used by Dec. 31.
After each chamber approved their amended bill, they were sent to Gov. Roy Cooper. Most elements of the relief package would become effective when signed into law by Cooper.
The House's bill would have allowed the state Medicaid program to cover uninsured North Carolinians for COVID-19 testing during the novel coronavirus pandemic, as well as prevention and treatment.
That means a COVID-19 patient covered by the temporary Medicaid would be covered only for treatment of coronavirus-related illnesses. Democratic efforts to remove that stipulation have failed in committee.
The Senate bill covered only testing, not treatment, of COVID-19. That language was the one agreed to in the compromise.
Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, said the prevention and treatment elements of Medicaid expansion were removed because "we were told that it was not needed in our bill, as it is allowed in the federal criteria."
"Overall, the package for relief is a strong one and a good first phase, recognizing we will immediately start on the next bill. We will have $2 billion (more) to allocate.
"We also recognize this is a negotiation, and some give and take."
Republican legislative leaders, foremost Senate leader Phil Berger of Rockingham County, have pointedly declined to expand the state Medicaid program since 2013, even though several studies have shown that between 450,000 and 650,000 North Carolina could benefit.
Medicaid already serves 2.14 million North Carolinians, representing about 21% of the state population.
"The speaker and the House supported this critical provision," Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford, said. "I am guessing this was pressure from the Senate.
"It’s unfortunate, in addition to saving lives, this coverage would help contain the spread.
"Many of the essential workers lack health care and are at biggest risk of exposure — those working in nursing homes and meat processing facilities
"They deserve better."
Health care initiatives
A study into a coronavirus antibody by Wake Forest Baptist has received $20 million from the relief package.
State Republican legislative leaders on April 15 provided Wake Forest Baptist researchers with $100,000 in state funds as part of the lawmakers’ initiative for the random testing of 1,000 North Carolinians for COVID-19.
Legislative leaders said the study “will provide data to help legislators make decisions in the coming weeks.”
Wake Forest Baptist has not commented on the federal funding proposal and what additional study steps can be taken.
The funding would be geared toward: rapid development of a countermeasure of neutralizing antibodies for COVID-19 that can be used as soon as possible to prevent and treat infection; bringing a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine to the public as soon as possible; community testing initiatives; and other research related to COVID-19.
Researchers have identified early study participants through Wake Forest Baptist’s patient platform.
“This study should rapidly allow us to define the epidemic on a regional basis and establish the framework to both track the disease in real time and answer critical secondary research questions,” Dr. John Sanders, principal investigator of the study and chief of infectious diseases at Wake Forest Baptist, said April 15.
Another $3 million would be provided each to the state's four medical schools — Wake Forest, UNC Chapel Hill, Duke and East Carolina, along with Central Harnett Hospital — "for the purpose of offsetting expenses incurred for providing patient care in N.C. as a result of COVID-19 pandemic."
Other health funding
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services will receive $25 million for COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and trends tracking, subject to the department's ability to meet legislative reporting guidelines and deadlines.
DHHS also gets $20 million for behavioral health and crisis services, part of which will be used to help divert individuals having a behavioral health crisis from a hospital emergency department to a behavioral health center.
About $12.6 million of those funds would be distributed as a one-time payment to the state's behavioral health managed care organizations, such as Cardinal Innovations in the Triad, for temporary assistance for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The N.C. Healthcare Foundation will receive $50 million — down from $75 million in the House bill — to provide grants to eligible rural hospitals providing care to COVID-19 patients.
Another $65 million will go to the foundation to provide grants to critical-access hospitals to help offset their costs for caring for COVID-19 patients. Each hospital will receive at least $350,000.
For hospitals not eligible for those funds, $15 million has been placed into the COVID-19 General Hospitals Relief Fund.
Another $50 million would be directed to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and N.C. Department of Public Safety. It would be used to buy personal protective equipment, to be dispersed to public- and private-sector health-care providers “deemed essential to the COVID-19 response.”
The package provides $50 million to the DHHS “for rural and underserved communities especially hit hard by the pandemic."
Employer immunity
The relief package contains language from the Senate bill included limited legal immunity for essential employers that have employees test positive for COVID-19 either at work or through work activities.
The bill provides essential businesses in the state with immunity from civil liability “with respect to claims from any customer or employee for any injuries or death alleged to have been caused as a result of the customer or employee contracting COVID-19 while doing business with or while employed by the essential business.”
The bill cites Cooper’s executive order for determining essential business sectors. The language applies to emergency response groups.
The liability does not apply “if the injuries or death were caused by an act of omission” by an essential business or emergency response group “constituting gross negligence, reckless misconduct or intentional infliction of harm.”
The language does not prohibit an employee from “seeking an appropriate remedy” under state law for COVID-19-related illnesses or death.
Another set of immunity language was approved Saturday for health care providers, testing laboratories and certain volunteer groups involving their treatment decisions for patients being treated for coronavirus when "the health care facility or provider is arranging the services in good faith."
With essential and health care employers, the immunity would not apply "if the damages were caused by willful or intentional misconduct, gross negligence, reckless misconduct or intentional inflection of harm on the part of the health care facility or provider."
“You don’t want lawsuits abusing the system,” Moore said. “Things are bad enough already.
“At the same time, if someone is careless and reckless and just commits a reckless act, that’s different.”
